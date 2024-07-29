2024 downtown pep rally Friday

The F1rst Friday Downtown Pep Rally this week will mark the end of summer vacation and the beginning of high school football season.



Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event is set for Friday, Aug. 2, from 5:30–8 p.m. on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn. East Main Street will be closed off beginning at 3 p.m., and dozens of vendors are registered to participate in the event.

The annual pep rally will feature marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams and flag football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch high schools to get the community revved up for the upcoming season.

Portal will kick off the rally at 5:30 p.m. The Cheer South All Stars will follow with a tumbling performance marking their 26th season at 6 p.m.

The Southeast Bulloch High School marching band, football and cheerleading teams are up next at 6:30 p.m., along with the three-time flag football state champions.

The Statesboro High School marching band, football and cheerleading teams will wrap up the pep rally beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Healy, editor and operations manager for the Statesboro Herald, will introduce the teams, bands and cheerleaders at the event.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (912) 764-7227 or email mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.

Statesboro Natural Gas is the lead sponsor for the Pep Rally. The 2024 sponsors for F1rst Friday events are American Roofing, Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, JC Lewis Ford, Georgia Power, Morris Bank, Party Harbor, Party Impressions, Shoemaker Equipment Supply, Statesboro Properties, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Statesboro Urgent Care, Tormenta FC, Hendley Properties, Vyve Broadband, McLendon Enterprises, The DRIPBaR, Coca-Cola, Main Street America, Necco and Georgia Main Street.