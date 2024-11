Safe Haven held its 14th Annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars Thursday evening at Connection Church. An encore performance is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, also at Connection.

The yearly fundraiser helps Safe Haven's mission to assist victims of domestic violence and raises awareness about a subject that is sometimes kept in the dark.

The service area includes six counties: Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven and Washington.

Eddie Frazier and Katie Sconyers kick off the competition with a touch of class during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to benefit Safe Haven. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ken Jackson and Mallory Culbreth take in complements on their energy from the judges during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A packed house listens to the stories of the participating teams and testimonies from those helped by Safe Haven during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to at Connection Church on Thursday, Nov. 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Macie Brannen Crosby, right, and Darien Adams take the stage during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Amanda Nease and Jad Deal tell a story through dance during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to benefit Safe Haven at Connection Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ashley Duvall and Paul Schwertfeger perform a sky-high number during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Madison Roesel gets a lift from partner Michael Vescio. The team won Second Runner Up in the Judges Choice award and won First Place for fundraising. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Terri Hill and Zachary Dalgard give the audience and judges a tour of 80s movie dances during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Taylor Hinson gets a dip from partner Alan Skipper during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jaime Riggs and Devon Thompson get the audience moving an grooving during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. The team was First Runner Up in both the Judges Choice and Fundraising contests. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Judge LuLu Louizaire, Miss Georgia 2024, is nearly ready to jump up on stage and join the dancers during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jade Hoyle and Britt Hendrix offer up a visual spectacle in their performance at the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ben Hughes and Makayla Chambers close out the competition with sparkling performance during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Donald Chavers, center, presides over the finale with some soaring vocals during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff