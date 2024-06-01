2024 Bulloch County Valedictorians

While many graduating high school seniors may have identified a career track they wish to pursue, Annabelle Adams knows exactly where she would like to work one day.

“The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency,” said Adams, who is the 2024 valedictorian for STEAM.

As described on the U.S. government agency’s website: “NGA is a unique combination of a Department of Defense combat support agency and a principal member of the U.S. intelligence community.”

“I would love to eventually join an intelligence agency or follow some kind of diplomatic route because that is what my father does and that inspires me lot,” Adams said. “(The NGA) monitors what other countries are doing to us threat wise and helps protect us. I would love to do that one day.”

To help reach her specific goal, Adams will attend Berry College in Rome, Ga., beginning in August. She said she will major in political science with an eye on government service.

“I’m pushing myself to be the best version of me and I’m trying to do that in every way possible,” she said. “I push myself mentally. Even if it’s something I’m not enjoying at the time. Even if it’s hard. It has paid off in the long run and will continue to do so.”

Adams said the small-school aspect of STEAM helped her become a better student and person.

“My experience at STEAM really helped my because the teachers provided individual help for each student and when I struggled with a subject or a topic, they were able to help me until I mastered what I had trouble with,” she said.

“The individualized care for each student is what helped me the most. You could really get to know each student and each teacher well.”

And that’s one of the primary reasons she picked Berry to attend college.

“It’s a smaller college, which is what I am used to with STEAM. And the campus is really pretty.”