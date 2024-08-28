2 workers killed and 1 injured in tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

ATLANT — Two workers are dead and a third is seriously injured after a tire explosion at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport. The airline said Tuesday that it's working with authorities to investigate what happened. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it has started an investigation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that several Atlanta fire units and police went to the scene at the maintenance hangar near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 5 a.m. Delta says in a statement that it's heartbroken, but the airline is providing few details about the accident.