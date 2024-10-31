17-year-old faces child molestation, weapons charges

A 17-year-old faces child molestation and other charges after Statesboro Police caught him in the room of a juvenile girl Wednesday.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers were notified by a concerned parent that her juvenile daughter might have had inappropriate contact with an adult man. “The male had arranged to sneak into the juvenile’s room that afternoon,” Akins said. “The mother and juvenile drove to SPD to file a report while officers responded to the apartment to clear it.”

At the apartment, Christopher Grant, 17, of Gordon St., was located hiding under the juvenile’s bed and detained, Akins said. Additionally, he was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun, the serial number of which was obliterated.

Akins said detectives interviewed the juvenile, other witnesses, and Grant. Following the investigation, Grant was transported to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with: aggravated child molestation, sodomy, possession of an article with an altered serial number, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and criminal trespass.

“This case highlights the importance of parental involvement in the lives and activities of children, particularly with social interactions and on social media platforms,” Akins said. “The parent in this case noticed suspicious activity and reported it to law enforcement immediately.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is (866) 489-2225.

Information regarding Grant or the case may be provided to Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or by submitting an anonymous tip through our website https://statesboropd.com/.



