16-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Portal

A Portal Middle High School student, reportedly a couple of days short of his 17th birthday, died Wednesday night after being struck by a car while walking along the side of Georgia Highway 26, which is also U.S. Highway 80, near its intersection with Portal’s North Grady Street.

The Georgia State Patrol received a call that the “vehicle versus pedestrian” accident had occurred about 9:44 p.m., according to preliminary information summarized by GSP Post 45, Statesboro, Secretary Ginger Robbins.

“Preliminary investigation shows that a black sedan was traveling east on Georgia 26,” she said. “The pedestrian was walking east on Georgia 26 in the eastbound lane.”

The pedestrian, whose age, gender or name were not given in the State Patrol’s preliminary information available to news media, “was walking on the side of the fog line, partially in the eastbound lane,” Robbins summarized. “The front of the sedan struck the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian was male and 16 years old but would have been 17 in a couple of days, according to Bulloch County Coroner Richard Pylant, who said he could not release the name because the accident victim was under age 18.

The State Patrol’s preliminary information stated that he was transported by ambulance, apparently a Bulloch County Emergency Medical Service ambulance, to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro with serious injuries, and was later flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, where he was pronounced deceased.

The black sedan was a Honda Accord, also according to the State Patrol’s preliminary information.

Pylant said the young man was apparently leaving the basketball courts near the school and making his way home when struck by the car driven by a mother with two children with her.

“She tried to render aid to him,” the coroner said.

GSP Trooper First Class 2 Jamey Holloway was working on the investigation report.