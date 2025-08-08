13 years in a row - Georgia Southern named a top military-friendly college

Georgia Southern University again has earned the “Top Ten Military Friendly” college distinction by Viqtory Media.

The university achieved the 2025-26 recognition for its support of military students, veterans and families as they pursue their academic and career goals, according to a release this week from Georgia Southern.

“At Georgia Southern, we are deeply committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of our military-connected students by providing them with a student-centered experience rooted in flexibility, support and excellence,” said Alejandra Sosa Pieroni, Ed. D., executive vice president for the Division of Enrollment, Marketing and Student Success.

“This continued recognition as a Military Friendly School reflects the intentional work of our faculty and staff to ensure that service members, veterans and their families have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom, in their careers and in life.”

It is the 13th consecutive year for Georgia Southern to be designated a Military Friendly School. Military-connected students at the university have access to a variety of services and flexible academic programs both on campus and online, the release stated.

Select graduate programs, including the MBA, also are offered at the Army Education Centers on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. In addition, all three campuses and offices located at the Fort Stewart and Hunter Airfield Education Centers feature resource centers to assist military students, veterans and families.

“Georgia Southern University is dedicated to providing the best service to our service members, veterans and their families,” said William Gammon, director of Military and Veteran Services. “We consider it a privilege to serve this special student population. The continued recognition as a Military Friendly School is a testament to our dedication to our military services and their families.”

The annual Military Friendly School list is compiled by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned company, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, a group of independent experts in higher education and military recruitment.

The list is published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Visit Georgia Southern’s website to learn more information about the Military and Veterans program.



