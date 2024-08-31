Yellow Jackets beach the Sharks 43-7

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets showed no signs of rust after a bye week as they took out the Visiting Islands Sharks 43-7 Friday at Fred Shaver Field. The Jackets did not punt all night and the only time they didn’t score on a drive was when they fumbled on the Islands two-yard line. Quentin Williams and Colby Smith each scored a pair of touchdowns. The Yellow Jacket defense created four turnovers and ended up scoring a touchdown and a safety as the Jackets breezed past Islands.