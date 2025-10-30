With slight chance of playoff berth still alive, Yellow Jackets look to end regular season with win over Beach in Brooklet

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket’s came into the 2025 season with high hopes. On the heels of a 10-3 record, in which they advanced to the state quarterfinals, the Jackets returned plenty of starters from the previous year, including some solid skill position players.

Friday, with a spot in the state playoffs on the line, the Jackets lost by their widest margin of the season, dropping a 43-21 decision at Fred Shaver Field to Long County.

“I feel like everyone is frustrated and disappointed after the loss to Long County,” said coach Jared Zito. “Credit to Long County as they played hard and executed at a high level. We played well at times but we were just not consistent. That has been the story of our season, against the really good teams we played we just were not consistent enough to win down the stretch.”

The Jackets still have a faint chance at gaining an at-large berth into the state playoffs as the private schools eligible in Class 3-A break free in the state playoffs leaving a couple spots up for grabs.

“Every private school in our classification that makes the playoffs opens a slot for a public school,” Zito said. “Right now, there are three schools that are eligible which would leave three spots. From there everything goes to power rankings. Our loss to Statesboro may actually help us because of the season they have had. We will have to take care of business Friday and then wait and see.”

Friday, the Jackets host Beach in what may be the final game of the season for the Southeast Bulloch seniors. The Bulldogs come in with a record of 5-4 and have won their last four games.

“If Friday is our senior’s last game you want to send them off with a win,” Zito said. “Beach will only dress about 25 guys, but they are talented and they are led by a very good quarterback who can make things happen. They have length and speed on defense so we are going to have to play well in order to come out with a win.”

Southeast Bulloch and Beach are scheduled for a 7:30 start in Brooklet at Fred Shaver Field.