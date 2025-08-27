By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tuesday night football sees Bulloch Academy blank Claxton 34-0
BA football
After taking the handoff from quarterback Sam Hubbard, right, Bulloch Academy running back Danye Garvin heads for the goal line for a score in the second quarter against Claxton on Tuesday, Aug. 26. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
The Bulloch Academy Gators made it worth the wait for their fans. The Gators were scheduled to play Claxton Friday, but a torrential downpour caused the two teams to decide to postpone the game until Tuesday evening. With pleasant temperatures in the 70’s the Gators jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Claxton 34-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. “The biggest obstacle was playing on a Tuesday night,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “You are out of a routine, but we have to be a little better mentally prepared. I thought at times we played well on offense and defense but I didn’t think we were consistent. Hats off to Claxton, but we are going to start playing better teams and we have to be more focused for an entire game.”