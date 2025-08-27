The Bulloch Academy Gators made it worth the wait for their fans. The Gators were scheduled to play Claxton Friday, but a torrential downpour caused the two teams to decide to postpone the game until Tuesday evening. With pleasant temperatures in the 70’s the Gators jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Claxton 34-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. “The biggest obstacle was playing on a Tuesday night,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “You are out of a routine, but we have to be a little better mentally prepared. I thought at times we played well on offense and defense but I didn’t think we were consistent. Hats off to Claxton, but we are going to start playing better teams and we have to be more focused for an entire game.”
Tuesday night football sees Bulloch Academy blank Claxton 34-0