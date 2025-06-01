Tormenta ladies take care of business against Carolina Tormenta players celebrate after a goal. South Georgia Tormenta capitalized on just enough of their opportunities Saturday night as they were able to come away with another key 3-1 win over the Carolina Ascent in USL-W League action. Latest Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight Statesboro High student-athletes sign to play in college Bulloch Academy athletes sign college letters of intent