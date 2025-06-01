By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tormenta ladies take care of business against Carolina
Tormenta 2025
Tormenta players celebrate after a goal.
South Georgia Tormenta capitalized on just enough of their opportunities Saturday night as they were able to come away with another key 3-1 win over the Carolina Ascent in USL-W League action.