Tormenta to field women's team in 2022

South Georgia Tormenta FC is expected to announce the formation of a new women’s team, which will begin play in 2022.







A press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at The Clubhouse, with all media and public invited to attend as a release on Monday announced that the club is "excited to continue its tradition of firsts," and "will now break more barriers and continue to shine a spotlight on its community."





Tormenta was founded as an amateur club in 2015 and fielded its first squad in 2016 as part of the Premier Development League. Following three seasons in the PDL, Tormenta was selected to be a charter organization in what is now the professional USL League One.





Six seasons into its existence, Tormenta FC now includes the professional League One side, an amateur USL League Two club, an academy stocked with aspiring boys and girls in all youth groups and — soon enough — will add a high-level women's squad into the fold.





Ahead of the new team’s inaugural season, the club is expected to make many important announcements including league confirmation, the official team branding, coaching staff additions, players and more.





The new women’s team will play its matches on Optim Health System Field at Tormenta FC’s state-of-the-art facility in Statesboro, which will also serve as the home to the club's professional USL League One team, the USL League Two squad, the MLS NEXT and USL Academy youth teams, as well as both the Georgia Southern University Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I soccer teams.





Ground was broken on the facility in 2019 at its location off of Old Register Road near the 301 bypass. The multiuse venue is designed to host concerts and other events along with soccer matches and — with a projected seating capacity of over 5,000 — the club has expressed hopes that it will be able to draw in some big names from around the soccer world to showcase their talent in Statesboro





As for the women's team, there is every reason to believe that they can be competitive from the start. Both USL men's teams routinely scout around the nation and around the globe to bring in top talent and that trend could hold for the women's side.





Then again, there's plenty of young talent already sporting Tormenta's signature blue and magenta colors who could very well find themselves on the inaugural women's squad.





In its 11-year history, Tormenta FC Academy has produced a number of rising female talents who went on to play for top colleges throughout the region and now have the opportunity to return to their local club.





Abi Brighton was a force at the youth level and now plays for Vanderbilt University and recently was called up to participate in the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team virtual meetings.





Tormenta has cultivated female talent that has proven itself in South Georgia and the Low Country of South Carolina and looks forward to keeping that talent local and inspiring female athletes in the surrounding area.



