Tormenta drops defensive struggle to Tucson

South Georgia Tormenta FC dominated all aspects of their game Saturday night except for the one that mattered, falling to FC Tucson 1-0 at Erk Russell Field Saturday night.

Tucson came in to Saturday’s game last in the league in the standings as well as at the bottom of the standings in goal differential as well. But in the 36th minute, Tyler Allen was able to collect a loose ball 30 yards out and connect with a right-footed strike that was able to through the Tormenta defense and past a diving Pablo Jara to find the back of the net.

Allen’s shot was the only one Tormenta surrendered in the first half, a half that saw them possess the ball for more than 60 percent of play and outshoot Tucson 4-1.

The loss leaves Tormenta with 11 points and in the middle of the league standings through their first eight games.

The second half saw a continued domination as Tormenta FC ended the night with 21 shots and controlled the ball for nearly 70 percent of the play. Part of that was due to Tucson being content to not press the action and attempt to protect their 1-0 lead.

Despite the offensive domination, Tormenta FC manager Ian Cameron said something has to be done to generate goals.

“The finishing is not good enough,” he said. “The attacking players are not arriving in the right balance and we’re not finishing our chances and when you do that you leave teams open to come in and parking the bus and counter attacking.”

Tormenta is now 0-3-2 at home and have failed to score a goal at home all season.

“The attacking players have to take a real good look at themselves and the coaches have to take a look at ourselves and figure out why we’re dominating at home so much and not scoring,” Cameron said.

