Tormenta 2 keeps up winning ways

South Georgia Tormenta FC 2 finished out its regular season home schedule Tuesday with a 2-0 win and clean sheet versus Charlotte Independence 2 at Erk Russell Park. Goals from defender Mo Redjeb and forward Jacob Evans solidified TFC 2’s lead and brought the talented squad one step closer to clinching a 2021 USL League Two playoff spot.







While Tormenta Nation may want to track Deep South Division scores this week, all eyes are on Friday's match versus Asheville City SC, where a win would clinch a playoff spot for TFC 2. The winner of the Deep South Division, meanwhile, has not yet been decided yet, as a few losses from the SC United Bantams would give Tormenta FC 2 a chance to steal first place.





Tormenta FC 2 tested the Independence 2 side early with shots and a free kick from Gabriel Cabral, while Alexis Ledoux took advantage of mistakes in the Independence 2 back line. The home team also pressured Charlotte’s left wing throughout the match, driving down their weak side for scoring opportunities. The away side recorded a few chances of their own throughout the first half but remained scoreless tonight.





Jordan Jowers also looked dangerous and showed his work rate as he battled and created chances throughout the attacking third, recording several shots on goal and earning corner kicks.





After an end-to-end start to the match, Tormenta FC 2 broke through in the 33rd minute, when defender Redjeb capitalized off a corner kick to bring the score to 1-0. Minutes before the halftime whistle, recently-signed forward Evans was in the right place to connect with a cross from Gabriel Rodriguez to the box, doubling the home side’s lead for his first goal this summer.





In a run to the League Two Playoffs, Tormenta FC 2 finishes out its 2021 regular season with three away matches, starting with the long trip to Asheville City SC on Friday, July 2. TFC 2 then travels to Southern Soccer Academy on Tuesday, July 6, followed by Dalton Red Wolves on Friday, July 9.





USL League Two announced Tuesday the structure of the 2021 League Two Playoffs, which will feature 26 teams for the first time in league history. For the Deep South Division, the top three teams advance, giving TFC 2 a strong chance at a playoff run.