Top-ranked Gators hosting Frederica

The No. 1 ranked Bulloch Academy Gators were supposed to square off in a battle of two of the top teams in the GIAA against Tattnall Square before having to cancel because of Hurricane Helene. The Gators had a bye week last week and will not make up their game and will instead get back to action this Friday in their region opener against Frederica.

Unlike Bulloch County GHSA teams, Bulloch Academy was granted permission to practice over the weekend which coach Aaron Phillips says put the Gators pretty close to being on track in their preparation for Frederica Friday.

“We actually didn’t really miss much in terms of practice time,” Phillips said. “Usually on an open week like last week, we give them Monday and Friday off. Saturday morning, we had a voluntary practice and about 31 of our 46 players were able to show up, which we were very excited about. Sunday after our coaches meeting, we had another practice and we had 43 of our players participate and it was a great practice. Technically we really only missed one day when you look at it, so we feel great about where we are this week.”

Before the extended break the Gators were rolling on offense and defense as they are averaging over 36 points per game on offense and are surrendering less than 10 points per contest. Phillips feels the team continues to grow and is happy with what he is seeing on both sides of the ball.

“On offense we are really moving the ball well,” Phillips said. "Our four-headed monster in the backfield is showing that teams can not just key on one guy as the other three can all take it the distance for a touchdown when needed. Our offensive line has been outstanding at helping to create holes and fire off the ball. On defense we are doing a good job of getting pressure and tackling in the open field.”

This week the Gators open region play at home against Frederica. The Knights come in with a record of 2-4 but are coming off an impressive 41-14 win at Brookwood. Coach Phillips and the Gator players remember the Knights chirping about ‘hate week’ last year and are focused on making a statement Friday.

“We know they are going to be well-coached,” Phillips said. "Coach Brandon Derrick has been doing this for a long time and knows what he is doing. They have a good scheme and they execute at a high level. They run a pro-style offense out of the shotgun and their offense is quarterback led. They have a good freshman quarterback who is improving every week. Their lines are strong and their best lineman is PGA golfer Zach Johnson’s son Will who is really good. We know we are going to get everyone’s best shot and expect a battle Friday night.”

Bulloch Academy and Frederica are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday at Gator Alley.



