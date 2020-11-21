Terrors torment Blue Devils

The Statesboro High vs. Glynn Academy game was scheduled to start at 7:30. The Red Terrors got stuck in traffic which delayed the start of the game till 8:00. While traffic may have slowed the Red Terrors down, they hit the ground running at Womack Field putting up over 400 yards of offense to only 127 for Statesboro as they won 28-0.







“We got physically whipped on the offensive line of scrimmage,” said Statesboro Coach Jeff Kaiser. “I thought our defense played hard, but we got suckered on a couple trick plays that we actually practiced on this week. We got licked, now we have to get ready for round one of the state.”





Both teams had a lot on the line Friday. For the Blue Devils a win would have given them a No. 3 seed in the state tournament, and they would have avoided having to play the No. 1 seed. For the Terrors a win would sew up the region title, while a loss would drop them all the way to a No. 4 seed.





The Blue Devils had plenty of chances as they were inside the Red Terrors 20-yard line on four different occasions, but could not come up with a single point. Glynn Academy also was very generous in the game with three turnovers, that Statesboro was unable to take advantage of.





“They hunkered down when we got close,” said Kaiser. “We didn’t make the plays when we needed to. Credit to Glynn Academy they are a good football team.”





Red Terror quarterback T.J. Lewis has already committed to Louisville, and he showed the total package Friday night. Lewis had 88 yards receiving and caught a touchdown pass, rushed for 133 yards and two scores, and threw for 141 yards.





The Blue Devils came into the game on the heels of three straight impressive offensive outings in which they put up over 400 yards of total offense. Friday night Glynn Academy showed how tough they are on defense as for the fourth straight game they held their opposition out of the end zone, which included a 7-5 win over Richmond Hill last Friday.





In a game full of trick plays, the Blue Devils actually started things being tricky themselves. Cody Parker executed a perfect onside kick which was recovered by Ames Rackleff. On the ensuing drive Jalin Mikell busted free up the middle to the 2-yard line, but an inadvertent whistle brought the ball back. Statesboro got to the 12-yard line, and rather than attempt a field goal opted to go for it on fourth and four but were unable to gain any yards on the play.





Glynn started their trickery on a fake punt from their own 30-yard line, the direct snap to Kannum Warren resulted in a 25-yard pickup. On the very next play Lewis threw a lateral to Jayden Drayton, who threw it back to Lewis who was all alone and went 51-yards for the score for a 7-0 Glynn Academy lead.





Statesboro caught a break on their next series as a Parker punt hit off a Red Terrors player and Will Yawn recovered in Glynn Academy territory. The Blue Devils once again got the ball into the red zone, but a fourth and 11 pass fell incomplete and Glynn Academy took over again.





The game remained 7-0 in the second until Lewis broke free on a 34-yard option keeper to extend the lead to 14-0 with 10:40 left in the first half.





In the third quarter it looked like the Blue Devils may be able to get on the scoreboard. A pass from Rackleff to Mikell got the ball down to the 3-yard line, but a holding call brought it back to the 20-yard line. On the very next play a pass from Rackleff to Marcus Brinson looked like it may draw a pass interference flag. Instead, Kaiser was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the ball was brought back to the 35. On the next play pass interference was called in the end-zone, but in high school that is only a 15-yard penalty not an automatic first down. On fourth and 10 the Blue Devils pass was incomplete ending another drive.





Glynn then took that momentum and turned it into points on another trick play. Lewis gave the ball to Na’Verious Williams on a reverse, who then threw to DMarius Clinch, who found an open Lewis for a 36-yard pickup inside the 10-yard line. A few plays later Lewis scored on a 4-yard run to make it 21-0. Glynn finished the scoring in the fourth on a 3-yard run by Caden Hutchinson.





The loss gives Statesboro the No. 4 seed in next week’s state tournament, and they will travel to No. 1 seeded Evans to open the Class 6-A playoffs.