Police report - 4/22/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Tavarous Garvin, 18, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Dexter Durrell Harden, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Caleb Elijah Hutcheson, 24, Cedar Crossing – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Stephen Alex Jiles, 35, Stone Mountain – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Edman Nathaniel Rockmore, 33, Ontario, Calif. – Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property.
Statesboro Police Department
Ethan Alexander Arbit, 19, Loganville – Criminal trespass.
Binam Girmay Ayalew, 23, Lilburn – Simple assault.
Thavious Tywon Bauthry, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, simple assault, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, improper in space for persons with disabilities.
Kamorah Zahnya Pringle, 19, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Gary Largo Scott, 20, Statesboro – Purchasing, possession of alcohol under 21, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Deon Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Simple battery, theft by shoplifting.
Department of Community Supervision
Geoffrey Dean Collins, 60, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.
Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 30 calls Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.
Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 24 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One accident Call and five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.
Department of Transportation – One call Monday.
Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.
Other agencies – Six calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy