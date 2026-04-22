Police report - 4/22/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Tavarous Garvin, 18, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Dexter Durrell Harden, 37, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Caleb Elijah Hutcheson, 24, Cedar Crossing – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Stephen Alex Jiles, 35, Stone Mountain – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Edman Nathaniel Rockmore, 33, Ontario, Calif. – Disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property.

Statesboro Police Department

Ethan Alexander Arbit, 19, Loganville – Criminal trespass.

Binam Girmay Ayalew, 23, Lilburn – Simple assault.

Thavious Tywon Bauthry, 44, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, bench warrant/misdemeanor, simple assault, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, improper in space for persons with disabilities.

Kamorah Zahnya Pringle, 19, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Gary Largo Scott, 20, Statesboro – Purchasing, possession of alcohol under 21, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Deon Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Simple battery, theft by shoplifting.

Department of Community Supervision

Geoffrey Dean Collins, 60, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Eight calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 19 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 30 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 24 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One accident Call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 27 calls Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Other agencies – Six calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy