Statesboro prevails in region opener 42-28 over Greenbrier

Coach Matt Dobson knew the importance of starting the region schedule 1-0. Friday night the team responded particularly on offesne as they put up the most points they’ve scored since the Tucker state playoff game two years ago as they hung 42 on Greenbrier Friday at Womack Field in a 43-28 victory over the Wolfpack. “We started slow but I am proud of our guys for the way they battled,” Dobson said. “We really got rolling offensively in the second quarter and I am really proud of those guys. On defense they made stops when they needed to in order for us to come out on top.”