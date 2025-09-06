By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro prevails in region opener 42-28 over Greenbrier
SHS football
Statesboro High Gage Newsome hauls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Greenbrier on Friday, Sept. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Coach Matt Dobson knew the importance of starting the region schedule 1-0. Friday night the team responded particularly on offesne as they put up the most points they’ve scored since the Tucker state playoff game two years ago as they hung 42 on Greenbrier Friday at Womack Field in a 43-28 victory over the Wolfpack. “We started slow but I am proud of our guys for the way they battled,” Dobson said. “We really got rolling offensively in the second quarter and I am really proud of those guys. On defense they made stops when they needed to in order for us to come out on top.”