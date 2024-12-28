Statesboro opens up Gentlemen's Classic with 75-35 win over Bulloch Academy

The Statesboro Blue Devils and Bulloch Academy Gators rarely get together on the hardwood, but Friday night was an exception as the gators took part in the Blue Devil’s Gentlemen’s Classic. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they pounded the Gators 75-35. Both teams came in missing key players and the Gators dressed only eight players. Bulloch Academy came in with a record of 4-4 and had had a lot of success running the ball down the court. The Blue Devils stifling defense made that difficult and jumped out to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Things only got worse from there as Statesboro outscored the Gators 24-7 in the second quarter to extend their lead to 42-17 at the half. The second half was more of the same as Statesboro got plenty of their underclassmen in the game and still extended their lead.