Statesboro loses a heartbreaker in final seconds to Glynn Academy 21-20

They say football can be a game of inches and that’s what happened at Womack Field Friday night. Hosting Glynn Academy and down by seven Statesboro scored on a Beckham Jarrard touchdown with nine seconds left. Coach Matt Dobson tried to go for two but an off-sides penalty forced him to try a kick. Freshman Mason Sellers kick was just inches off the mark, grazing the right upright and the Blue Devils lost a heartbreaker 21-20. “I had faith in my kids and was trying to go for the win,” said Statesboro coach Matt Dobson. “We believe in our kids and we told them that at halftime and throughout the game. I am heartbroken for them because they battled their butts off, but I think we will be fine.”