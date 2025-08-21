Statesboro looks to move to 2-0 with road game against Veterans

Statesboro High coach Matt Dobson showed his ability to adapt last week when he turned his usual pass-happy offense into a battering ram to open the 2025 season.

The Blue Devils outrushed Southeast Bulloch 270-190 and defeated the Jackets 21-10 to start the season 1-0.

While starting the season 1-0 was important, Dobson said after losing last year to the Jackets, the game had even more meaning, and has really lifted the team’s spirits this week.

“For our kids, the pride aspect of winning that game Friday was huge,” Dobson said. “Playing before our home crowd and making them proud and giving them something to be excited about was big, as well. I am happy for our kids to get that experience at home and hopefully that can jump start our season.”

Led by Keon Childers with 152 yards and one touchdown, the Statesboro offense piled up just over 300 total yards, with 270 of that coming on the ground. Known for throwing the ball, Dobson was also pleased the Blue Devils showed they can get the job done on the ground.

“Hats off to our offensive line,” Dobson said. "I thought we may have an advantage there going into the game. We were planning to start out running and then throw a little, but we had so much success running the ball, we just stuck with it.”

This week, the Blue Devils hit the road to Houston County to take on the 0-1 Warhawks of Veterans who are coming off a 34-12 loss to Jones County. Last year, the Warhawks were 1-9 and the Blue Devils won the contest in Statesboro, 21-0.

This year, Veterans comes into the season with first-year head coach Steve Devoursney who has some names on his coaching staff that Dobson knows as fellow former Georgia Southern Eagles.

“There are a lot of guys on their defensive staff that have Georgia Southern ties,” Dobson said. “Most of them either played at Georgia Southern or went to school here. They are well-coached and are playing really hard now. They have some really good skill players which starts on the back end with a couple D-1 players in the secondary.

"They also have their top running back returning as well as a really good quarterback who took over towards the end of last year as a freshman and he is big and physical. Going on the road is going to be a challenge and we are going to have to come out ready to play.”

Statesboro and Veterans are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday night in Kathleen.