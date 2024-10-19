By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro holds on to knock off Evans 21-13
SHS football
Statesboro High tight end Rashad Chavers, top, gets a lift from offensive lineman Chandler Tyson after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Beckham Jarrard in the second quarter against Evans County on Friday, Oct. 18. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Statesboro head coach Matt Dobson has talked about the process of learning how to win for the Statesboro football team. Friday hosting Evans the Blue Devils fumbled at the one-yard line up by one score in the fourth quarter. In the past that could have led to points for the opposition and a possible loss. Friday the Blue Devil defense found a way to make some big stops and the Blue Devils came out with a big 21-13 region win to move to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play. “I’m excited for our guys as they battled their butts off,” Dobson said. “It was kind of a tale of two halves as we both scored all our points in the first half, and our defense really came up big in the second half.”