Statesboro head coach Matt Dobson has talked about the process of learning how to win for the Statesboro football team. Friday hosting Evans the Blue Devils fumbled at the one-yard line up by one score in the fourth quarter. In the past that could have led to points for the opposition and a possible loss. Friday the Blue Devil defense found a way to make some big stops and the Blue Devils came out with a big 21-13 region win to move to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play. “I’m excited for our guys as they battled their butts off,” Dobson said. “It was kind of a tale of two halves as we both scored all our points in the first half, and our defense really came up big in the second half.”
Statesboro holds on to knock off Evans 21-13
Latest
-
Bulloch Academy, Portal earn shutout wins on the road, Statesboro wins at home
-
Dexter Williams plays hero in first chance with Eagles
-
James Madison looks to maintain status as top dog in East division of Sun Belt Conference
-
Now No. 2, Gators look to remain unbeaten with away game against St. Andrews