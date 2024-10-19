Statesboro holds on to knock off Evans 21-13

Statesboro head coach Matt Dobson has talked about the process of learning how to win for the Statesboro football team. Friday hosting Evans the Blue Devils fumbled at the one-yard line up by one score in the fourth quarter. In the past that could have led to points for the opposition and a possible loss. Friday the Blue Devil defense found a way to make some big stops and the Blue Devils came out with a big 21-13 region win to move to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play. “I’m excited for our guys as they battled their butts off,” Dobson said. “It was kind of a tale of two halves as we both scored all our points in the first half, and our defense really came up big in the second half.”