Statesboro holds on to beat Bradwell 42-36

An average NFL football game takes three hours and 12 minutes. That includes long television time outs and 15-minute quarters. Friday night Statesboro and Bradwell took three hours and 17 minutes to play a high school football game. Thankfully for the home fans it was Statesboro coming out on top 42-36. In a sloppy game marred by over 20 penalties by Bradwell by themselves, which accounted for over 150-yards, the Blue Devils were able to jump out to a 35-8 lead and then hold off a late charge by the Tigers. Two of the Tiger touchdowns in the fourth quarter came directly or indirectly after a couple Statesboro turnovers leaving head coach Matt Dobson happy for the win, but knowing the Blue Devils have plenty to work on.