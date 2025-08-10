Statesboro High football - 2025

The Statesboro Blue Devils have made the postseason three times in the past 10 years. Head coach Matt Dobson was one victory away from going back-to-back last year and can point to a one-point loss to Glynn Academy in the second region game of the year as the difference maker.

Dobson returns experience on both sides of the ball this season and believes the key to success in 2025 is getting out of the gates quickly.

“I think the biggest thing is, we want to start out a lot faster this year,” he said. “We were worried having an inexperienced team last year, because we started region play in week three.

“We played really poorly to start out region last year, and we want to start region play a lot faster this year. I think having a more experienced team and being farther along than we were last year is going to really help us.”

Also, Dobson said having to put some younger players in last year, who may not have been ready, created more depth and will help the team in 2025.

“I think just the experience that we have coming back, with so many guys who played meaningful minutes, is huge,” Dobson said. “There's no replacement for meaningful minutes in a game. You can practice all you want, but it’s different under the Friday night lights. We have a lot of guys who played last year, whether it was starting every game or they just got to play a couple games due to injuries, so we are just excited about that experience.”

On defense, Dobson said a strength starts up front with the returning duo of Xavier Spells and Cam Jackson. Anchoring the linebacking corps is senior Rashard Chavers, while in the secondary, the Blue Devils return Keon Johnson and Dalon White.

“On the defensive line, I'm really excited about all three starters returning there,” Dobson said. “Our region is a run-first offense, and it is important to have guys in the trenches to slow teams down. In the secondary, we got a good bit of experience back as well, so we’re excited about those two areas in particular.”

On offense, the Blue Devils return starting quarterback Beckham Jarrard, as well as all of his starting receivers from last season. They also moved last year’s leading receiver Keon Childers to running back, where he had an impressive spring.

“To have all our receivers back and our quarterback is great,” Dobson said. “We moved Keon Childers … as a way to get the ball in his hands more. At receiver, Gage Newsome is a guy who had the most catches on the team last year and the second most yards, and he’ll be at slot. He’s just a really good route runner and can get the ball and make plays with it.

“We also have Davis Harrison, who is another one that started last year at receiver and is also playing tight end. It’s good to have him out there and not have to change personnel groupings.

“Having our quarterback Beckham Jarrard … back after a great freshman season is huge as well,” Dobson said. “He’s really starting to understand protections more and understand our offense as a whole more, and he's had a great off season.”

Dobson said Brunswick probably remains the team to beat in the region, but he believes there is plenty of depth among the other teams, and he knows the importance of not underestimating anyone.

“You’ve got both Brunswick schools, with Glynn and Brunswick,” Dobson said. “Both are talented, and those will be big games. The Effingham schools add a little bit of rivalry with the close proximity, and then you’ve got the Augusta schools, who were better than people thought last year.

“It’s a grind every week, but I feel like the key for us is to get out to a good start.”





2025 Schedule

Aug. 15 Southeast Bulloch

Aug. 22 at Veterans

Sept. 5 Greenbrier

Sept. 12 at Glynn Academy

Sept. 19 at Bradwell

Oct. 3 at Lakeside Evans

Oct. 10 Brunswick

Oct. 17 at Evans

Oct. 24 South Effingham

Oct. 31 Effingham