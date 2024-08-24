Statesboro defeats Veterans; Bulloch Academy beats Claxton on the road

Statesboro High defeated Veterans in the home opener at Womack Field 21- 10 to move to 1-1 on the season. The Blue Devils are off next week and then travel to Greenbrier on Sept. 6.

After edging Portal last week, Bulloch Academy dominated Claxton on the road, 38-13 and are now 2-0 on the season. The Gators face Augusta Christian on the road next Friday night.

Portal and Southeast Bulloch were off this week. The Panthers are at Twiggs next Friday night, while the Yellow Jackets host Islands next Friday night in Brooklet.

Georgia High School Football Scores

Statesboro 21, Veterans 10

Bulloch Academy 38, Claxton 13

Alexander 15, Lassiter 14

Allatoona 31, South Paulding 29

Americus Sumter 31, Griffin 0

Athens Academy 35, Savannah Country Day 0

Atkinson County 40, Baconton 16

B.E.S.T. Academy 22, Kendrick 0

Bacon County 38, Telfair County 21

Banneker 34, South Cobb 10

Beach 41, Savannah 0

Blessed Trinity 45, Holy Innocents' 7

Bowdon 56, Macon County 7

Bremen 57, Jordan 6

Brunswick 49, Wayne County 7

Buford (GA) 29, Benedictine Military 28

Burke County 52, Cross Creek 6

Cambridge 51, Johns Creek 14

Camden County 60, East Lake, Fla. 15

Campbell 48, South Forsyth 7

Carrollton 35, Columbia 7

Cartersville 35, Rockmart 6

Carver-Columbus 17, Spencer 9

Central Gwinnett 27, Stone Mountain 0

Chapel Hill 28, Osborne 0

Charlton County 19, McIntosh County Academy 0

Chattooga 28, Coahulla Creek 0

Cherokee Bluff 49, Apalachee 7

Clarke Central 37, Oconee County 36

Clinch County 12, Wilcox County 7

Coffee 20, Ware County 16

Collins Hill 21, Woodward Academy 14

Colquitt County 52, Monroe 14

Cook 13, Bainbridge 10

Coosa 32, Southeast Whitfield 0

Dacula 65, Meadowcreek 6

Decatur 42, Greater Atlanta Christian 28

Dodge County 19, Bleckley County 16

Douglas County 48, Jonesboro 8

Eagle's Landing 41, McDonough 13

East Forsyth 38, Dawson County 7

East Hall 40, Oglethorpe County 7

East Jackson 14, Commerce 13

Eastside 48, Hiram 21

Emanuel County Institute 24, Swainsboro 21

Fannin County 28, Rabun County 7

First Baptist (FL), Fla. 49, Westside (Macon) 0

First Presbyterian Day 49, Marion County 21

Flowery Branch 23, Habersham Central 13

Gadsden County, Fla. 45, Tift County 7

Georgia Christian 48, Memorial Day 0

Gilmer 33, Union County 0

Glascock County 40, Augusta Prep 14

Harlem 22, Washington-Wilkes 3

Harris County 21, Troup County 17

Harrison 35, Wheeler 34

Heard County 41, South Atlanta 14

Hebron Christian Academy 38, Fellowship Christian School 18

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21

Heritage-Conyers 35, Salem 5

Houston County 44, Effingham County 34

Hughes 52, Mays 16

Irwin County 55, Worth County 46

Jeff Davis 44, Rutland 12

Jefferson 38, Jackson County 3

Jones County 48, Woodland Stockbridge 19

Kell 57, Alpharetta 0

LaGrange 53, Early County 0

Lakeview Academy 52, Creekside Christian Academy 6

Landmark Christian 44, Cross Keys 6

Laney 30, Hephzibah 21

Lanier County 41, Berrien 40

Lee County 66, Hapeville 6

Lincoln County 31, Jenkins County 3

Lovett 30, Crisp County 7

Lowndes 62, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Madison County 37, Hart County 36, OT

Manchester 6, Upson-Lee 0

Mary Persons 23, Jackson 0

Milton (GA) 37, American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 28

Newton 70, Alcovy 0

North Cobb Christian 14, Darlington 7

North Oconee 42, Dalton 0

Northeast-Macon 36, Southwest Macon 14

Northside-Warner Robins 13, Baldwin 12

Northwest Whitfield 29, North Murray 12

Perry (GA) 49, Peach County 39

Pierce County 41, Coosa Christian, Ala. 7

Pike County 21, Haralson County 20

Pope 41, Dunwoody 27

Putnam County 42, Morgan County 28

Richmond Hill 31, Glynn Academy 12

Ringgold 48, Murray County 7

Rockdale County 35, Forest Park 6

Sandy Creek 54, McIntosh 22

Savannah Christian Prep 35, New Hampstead 7

Schley County 47, Hawkinsville 23

Seckinger 34, Archer 27

Shaw 15, Smiths Station, Ala. 6

Sherwood Christian 50, Vidalia Heritage 8

South Gwinnett 24, Dutchtown 14

Sprayberry 31, Etowah 17

St. Pius X 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 3

Starr's Mill 28, Whitewater 7

Stephens County 38, Elbert County 21

Tattnall Square 27, Pacelli Catholic 0

Temple 62, Clarkston 8

Thomas County Central 44, Cairo 14

Thomasville 40, Pelham 7

Tiftarea 34, Turner County 20

Toombs County 55, Dougherty 14

Tucker 33, Chamblee 0

Union Grove 22, Eagle's Landing Christian 15

Valdosta 55, Mundy's Mill 22

Valwood 39, Brookstone 21

Vidalia 28, Screven County 7

Villa Rica 31, Northgate 0

Walnut Grove 48, Loganville 19

Walton 41, Lambert 10

Warner Robins 42, Fayette County 7

Warren County 20, Social Circle 17

Wesleyan 24, North Hall 21

West Forsyth (GA) 28, Marietta 7

West Nassau County, Fla. 34, Frederica 7

Westside-Augusta 56, Glenn Hills 0

Wheeler County 15, Taylor County 0

Whitefield Academy 35, Mount Vernon 14

Windsor Forest 20, Brantley County 8