Statesboro back on the road following big win over Brunswick

The honors continue to pour in for the Statesboro Blue Devils after their 28-21 win over No. 10 ranked Brunswick.

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Dobson was named as the NFL high school coach of the week and Wednesday the Blue Devil team was named as the team of the week by the Georgia High School Football Daily.

“When you talk about over 400 schools that play football in the state of Georgia, this is very special,” Dobson said. “It really shows the buy-in our players have had and the progress we have made in three years. They have bought into our culture and the work they have to put in. Our players have earned the opportunity to play in games like this and to win awards like this. I’m so proud of them and our staff and everyone involved in our program.”

Georgia High School Football Daily presents one award per week to one of the over 400 schools who play football regardless of the size of the school or where they are located in the state.

“We look at everything and narrow it down to who had the best performance that week on the field,” said Jeff Gable of the GHSFD marketing department. “There are a lot of teams to have to look at. We look at significance of the win, the quality of the opponent and what that meant for the program. For Statesboro, that win put them in a tie for first place in the region and they did it against a quality opponent who was ranked in the state.”

This Friday, the Blue Devils look to remain on top in the region standings, as they travel to Evans. Statesboro knocked off the Knights 21-13 at Womack Field in 2024. This year, Evans comes in struggling with a 1-6 record and are 1-4 in region play, with their lone win coming in a 27-12 win over Lakeside.

The Blue Devils narrowly got out of Lakeside with a win two weeks ago and the team knows the importance of staying locked in this week.

“They have some athletes over there, including a couple good running backs,” Dobson said. “We have to try and contain those guys and then on defense they play really hard and they are going to put a lot of guys in the box and try and stop the run. Similar to when we played Lakeside, we know they are desperate for a win and they will give us their best effort so we have to be prepared.”



