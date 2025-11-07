Southeast Bulloch to host Fred Shaver Invitational flag football jamboree on Saturday

The four-time state champion Southeast Bulloch flag football team is currently 6-0 but has only played one game in the last month. They will be making up for lost time this weekend as they will host the Fred Shaver Invitational flag football jamboree featuring some pretty stiff competition.

“We started this in order to try and get some of the best teams of the state to come down to our area instead of our teams having to travel to Atlanta and even more north,” said SEB coach Nick Cochran. “We have been able to convince some of the top teams in the state to come down here and we have some state champions as well as teams that have made a lot of deep runs in the state. We think our fans and flag football fans overall will be impressed by the talent out here Saturday.”

The Jackets took the last month off from competing as many of their players were competing on the Southeast Bulloch softball team who advanced to the Elite-8 in Columbus last week. The team showed little rust Tuesday as they beat Johnson 54-0.

“We knew our softball players would probably make the post season so we scheduled the time off in order to not have to play without them,” Cochran said. We were a little worried about how fast they could get back to flag football speed but obviously they didn’t miss a step as we looked pretty sharp Tuesday.”

The games begin Saturday morning at Fred Shaver Field as well as the practice field right behind the stadium. Among the teams the Jackets will be squaring off against will be Allatoona at 10:00, Blessed Trinity at 12:30 and Oconee County at 1:30

“Blessed Trinity was ranked No. 2 in the nation in 2022,” Cochran said. “They have already won a state championship in the highest classification and are currently ranked No. 2 in the state. Allatoona has finished in the Final-4 in the highest classification as well and Oconee County is from our classification and has at least made it to the Elite-8 every year.”



