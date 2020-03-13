Southeast Bulloch sweeps Windsor Forest

With the uncertainty of whether or not they may have the season suspended hovering around them, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets swept a pair of region games against Windsor Forest Thursday night in Brooklet. The Jackets took the opener 10-0 in five innings, and won the nitecap 16-1 in four innings.

Having lost a few games due to weather conditions, the Jackets have now played four games in four days. Southeast was able to knock off Screven County 4-1 on Monday, and then won a region game with Islands 6-5 Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been a really good week for us,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Brandon Peterson. “We had great weather, and were fortunate to come out with a few wins. We haven’t been able to play more than one game in a week, so we are a little weary, but we have played well this week.”

Riley Emrich got the scoring started for the Jackets in game one with an RBI single. Tucker Czech extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-run double. The Jackets added a run in the second, and then added three more in the third, keyed by a two-run Emrich triple. RBI singles by Will Hitchens, Ethan Shannon and Logan Herring finished things off in the fifth.

Game two was much the same as the Jackets jumped on the Knights early and often. Peyton Carr came through with a pair of two-run triples to account for four runs. Coonor Willaims added a two-run double, and Hitchens had a three hits, and three RBIs. Corbin Dickerson helped put the game on ice with a two-run double in the fourth.

“We came here to try and win two games, and we did that,” Peterson said. “We had some timely hitting, and did some things well. We also still need to work on a few things out there.”

Will Hitchens got the win in game one, and got some help from Ethan Shannon. Tyson Harnage got the start, and the win in game two. Tucker Czech came in and finished things off in the nitecap.

“We have been able to take some of those close games we had early in the season, and learn from them,” Peterson said. “We have made some adjustments, and things are looking a lot better.”

After the game Peterson spoke about the possibility of the season being halted at some point, as many athletic events are being eliminated, or postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“I would probably say it’s more like when not if things are stopped,” Peterson said. “We don’t have any control over that. As much time and effort as we have all put into this, in the grand scheme of things, there are a lot of things out there that are a lot bigger. These are some things none of us have ever gone through before, so we just have to approach things day by day.”

The Yellow Jackets are now 4-3 overall and 4-0 in region play. Southeast Bulloch is scheduled to play Benedictine Wednesday at home at 5:30.