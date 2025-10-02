By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Southeast Bulloch ready for road date at Groves
Yellow Jackets in Garden City Friday night
SEB helmet

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets entered their matchup with Liberty County last week in a four-way tie for first place. Head coach Jared Zito spoke earlier in the week about the Tigers being a thorn in the Jackets side since he arrived at SEB. Last Friday, they did it again, as the Jackets fell 10-7.

The Jackets had yet to score in single digits this year but struggled on offense with a pair of turnovers and some costly penalties that helped contribute to the loss.

“Give credit to Liberty as they had a really good plan but for us it just wasn’t our best night,” Zito said. “We didn’t bring our A game. We had too many turnovers and penalties on offense and missed tackles on defense. We did a few good things but not enough to win the game especially against a good team.”

Zito says he feels like the team has responded this week as they prepare for a Thursday night matchup at Groves.

“We are a pretty self-aware group and they knew even before we looked at the film they didn’t play well,” Zito said. “The thing I am a little disappointed in is that in the Statesboro and Liberty games we just didn’t bring enough of our A game to win. We have to learn to play four quarters of a football game. We will see if that is a challenge this week but we know it will be down the road.”

 This week, the Jackets take on a Groves team that is 0-5 and only has played one game this year where they kept the game within nine points. The other four games were by a combined 195-44.

“On offense they have a few skill players who can run and a quarterback who can really throw,” Zito said. “This is a Thursday game so we have to be ready for that and we just have to remember the things that have been successful for us and do that for a complete game.”

 Southeast Bulloch and Groves are set for a 7:00 kickoff Thursday at Garden City Stadium.