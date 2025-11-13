Southeast Bulloch flag football dominates Fred Shaver Invitational, remains undefeated

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets have captured a record-setting four consecutive flag football championships and are preparing to make a run for a fifth.

The Jackets are off to an 11-0 start and are 2-0 in region play. SEB knocked off Portal Tuesday, 34-0, and won all three games in their Fred Shaver Invitational held Saturday in Brooklet.

The tournament featured some of the top flag football programs from around Georgia, including a couple of teams ranked in the top 10 in the highest classification in the state.

“I feel like despite a little rain, everything was great today,” said SEB head coach Marci Cochran. “The coaches from our area were happy to have this caliber of teams come here instead of us always having to travel to the Atlanta area. Playing these kinds of teams really shows you what areas you may need to work on and gets us prepared for trying to make another state championship run.”

The Jackets were able to break a scoreless game late in the fourth quarter to knock off Allatoona, 7-0, in the first game of the day on a touchdown pass from Emma Cate Barron to Natayla Odom. SEB made it even more of a nailbiter in their second game against No. 2 ranked Blessed Trinity, scoring on the final play of the game with another seven-yard touchdown pass from Barron to Odom to win, 12-6. Wrapping up the day, the Jackets topped Oconee County, 14-6.

“The first game against Allatoona we came out flat as early games seem to hurt us,” Cochran said. “I thought we finally got it going late and that carried into the next two games. Blessed Trinity is one of the top teams in the state and we had to really battle again to pull that one out late. One of our better players Kayla Adams went down in the final game and she was a big loss but we still found a way to get it done and stay undefeated.”

After Southeast Bulloch faces Statesboro on Thursday, the Jackets close the season with games next week against Calvary Day, Effingham County, Tattnall County and St. Vincent’s. The state playoffs begin Dec. 4