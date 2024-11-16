By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Southeast Bulloch defeats Heritage, 35-9, moves into second round of state playoffs
Southeast Bulloch running back Quentin Reed breaks a tackle in the Jackets 35-9 win over Heritage in the first round of the Class-AAA state playoffs

Friday's long bus ride from Brooklet to Ringgold just south of the Tennessee border didn't slow Southeast Bulloch down in the first round of the state Class AAA playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets used a dominant second half to defeat Heritage, 35-9, and set a match up with Harlem High School, the overall second seed, according to the GHSA playoff brackets, next Friday night..

Holding a 14-9 lead at halftime, SEB shutout the Generals 21-0 in the second half to secure their second state playoff victory since 1973.

Now 9-2, the Yellow Jackets will play the 10-1 Harlem Bulldogs for a chance to make the Elite 8.