Southeast Bulloch and Bulloch Academy stay undefeated; Portal earns first win of 2024 season

Southeast Bulloch moved to 2-0 on the season and earned their first region win, as well, with a 43-7 thrashing of Islands at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet. The Yellow Jackets continue their run of nine straight region games next Friday when they travel to Savannah to take on Calvary Day.

Bulloch Academy won their third consecutive game to open the season, shutting out Augusta Christian, 28-0, on the road in Augusta. BA (3-0) plays their first game in Gator Alley next Friday night against visiting Toombs Academy.

Portal (1-1) went to Jeffersonville and won their first game of the 2024 season, defeating Twiggs County, 34-20. The Panthers open their home schedule at the PAC against cross-county rival Jenkins County next Friday night.

Statesboro (1-1) was off Friday. The Blue Devils play in Greenbrier next Friday night.

Local Scores

Southeast Bulloch 43, Islands 7

Bulloch Academy 28, Augusta Christian 0

Portal 34, Twiggs County 20

Other Georgia Scores

Appling County 34, Wayne County 0

Atlantic (Delray Beach), Fla. 53, Jonesboro 13

Benedictine Military 43, Burke County 14

Blessed Trinity 23, Prince Avenue Christian 21

Brooks County 45, Cook 14

Calhoun 28, Westminster 20

Cambridge 39, Creekview 0

Cartersville 24, Hapeville 0

Cass 49, Adairsville 0

Cherokee 65, Pope 42

Cherokee Bluff 38, North Hall 13

Chiles, Fla. 55, Pelham 27

Christian Heritage 21, Pepperell 14

Coffee 40, Columbia (FL), Fla. 13

Collins Hill 44, Cedar Grove 13

Commerce 24, Luella 14

Darlington 49, Ridgeland 7

Dodge County 42, Central-Macon 12

Dominion Christian 29, Walker 14

Drew 47, South Cobb 7

East Hall 55, Johnson-Gainesville 0

East Jackson 37, Dawson County 10

Eastside 54, Alcovy 9

Fannin County 42, Union County 7

Gilmer 35, Pickens 34, OT

Gordon Central 37, T.W. Josey 0

Grayson 53, Dorman, S.C. 0

Habersham Central 31, White County 28

Harris County 15, Carver-Columbus 6

Hebron Christian Academy 24, University Christian (FL), Fla. 12

Hillgrove 38, McIntosh 0

Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 34, Bethesda Academy 14

Houston County 31, Perry (GA) 17

Irwin County 60, Schley County 35

Jackson County 35, Dacula 28

Jeff Davis 32, Charlton County 0

Jefferson 42, Clarke Central 14

Jenkins 58, Groves 0

Jones County 28, Hampton 9

Lakeside-Evans 28, South Aiken, S.C. 19

Lakeview Academy 42, Towns County 0

Lassiter 42, Northview 0

Lee County 55, Tift County 7

Lithia Springs 14, Pebblebrook 13

Lowndes 46, Central Gwinnett 13

Lumpkin County 28, Hart County 25

Maclay, Fla. 42, Brookwood School 17

Marist 38, Woodward Academy 0

McEachern 33, Marietta 27

Mill Creek 48, Archer 14

Model 23, Coosa 13

Morgan County 24, Oconee County 13

Mt. Paran Christian 27, St. Francis 3

Murphy, N.C. 29, Heard County 27

Newnan 20, Arabia Mountain 6

North Cobb 27, East Coweta 20

North Cobb Christian 48, Coahulla Creek 0

North Gwinnett 14, Colquitt County 3

North Paulding 26, Harrison 23

Northeast-Macon 41, Washington County 9

Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 16, Calvary Day 15

Pierce County 42, Brantley County 7

Porter-Gaud, S.C. 24, Savannah Country Day 3

Richmond Hill 45, Everglades, Fla. 0

River Ridge 42, Allatoona 13

Savannah Christian Prep 45, Providence Christian 0

Seckinger 45, Mountain View 10

Sequoyah 24, Kell 21

Social Circle 15, KIPP Atlanta 2

Sprayberry 38, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Stephens County 52, Cedar Shoals 3

Stratford 48, Pinewood Christian 7

Tattnall Square 20, George Walton 14

Telfair County 35, Berrien 14

Tiftarea 46, John Milledge 21

Toombs County 49, South Effingham 0

Trion 42, Temple 15

Unity Christian 50, Central Christian 0

Valdosta 43, Dougherty 0

Ware County 49, Bainbridge 7

Warner Robins 34, Northside-Warner Robins 12

Washington-Wilkes 20, Oglethorpe County 17

West Forsyth (GA) 45, Parkview 21

West Hall 31, Chestatee 19

Woodstock 58, North Springs 7