SHS boys take care of business

While the Statesboro girls and Brunswick Lady Pirates was a battle of two top 10 ranked teams, the nightcap wasn’t exactly a couple of scrubs playing. The Statesboro boys and Brunswick came in battling for the No. 2 seed in the region behind Richmond Hill. Friday the Blue Devils used pressure defense and some timely shooting to win 59-51.







“That was a really good win for us tonight,” said Statesboro Coach Keith LeGree. “I thought we played really well on the defensive side. We just have to keep working hard on our chemistry and our commitment to this team. It wasn’t always pretty tonight, but we grinded out a win and sometimes that what you have to do.”





The Blue Devils (10-2, 5-1) trailed early 5-0 as the Pirates (11-3, 3-3) took the early lead. Statesboro would then outscore Brunswick 15-0 the rest of the quarter to open up a 15-5 lead at the end of the first. Albert Mikell, and Jaquez Garrett helped key the run with a pair of three-pointers, and a couple of steals.





“Our offense right now is a little streaky,” said LeGree. The good thing is our commitment on defense has continued to be strong. We need to get away from soem of the dumb things we are doing at this point in the season. Those things have to be cleaned up quickly as we start seeing our region teams a second time.”





The Pirates used an 11-5 run to close the gap to 20-16, but Statesboro would go on to lead 29-22 at the half.





The Pirates didn’t go away in the second half. Brunswick cut the lead to 46-44 with 5:26 left in the game, but the Blue Devils closed things out on a 13-6 run behind seven points from Willie Ballard including a three-point shot, and a three-point play on back-to-back possessions.





We have to keep getting better with our attitudes as well, not just on the basketball court,” said LeGree. “We all have to come together on the same page. I know we are young and inexperienced, but I feel we have a lot of talent, and these guys have to keep improving. A win is a win and we have to get ready for Effingham on Tuesday.”





Statesboro was led by Albert Mikell with 16 points. The freshman Garrett finished the night with 12 points. Brunswick was led by Tyrese Jones with 14 points.





Up next Statesboro was scheduled to host Richmond Academy Saturday night, but that game was cancelled. Up next the Blue Devils travel to Effingham County Tuesday with the girls starting things off at 6:00.

