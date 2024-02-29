SHS baseball gets best of Benedictine

The Statesboro Blue Devils have had a difficult start to the 2024 baseball season, but got a much-needed victory Tuesday night against one of the state’s top programs in the Benedictine Cadets as they won 5-4 at Mill Creek Park to improve to 2-4 on the season.







“I feel like Aiden Lewis did enough on the mound to help us win the baseball game,” said SHS coach Nick McIntosh. “He did a great job getting ahead of batters and throwing strikes. At the plate we had more hits tonight then we have had all year. When you can get eight or nine hits in a game you give yourself a great chance to win.”





Statesboro got a solid outing on the mound from senior lefty Lewis, and a big night at the plate from junior Bruce Yawn who plated the winning run with an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.





Benedictine opened up a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Blue Devils answered on a double steal in to tie it at 1-1. They’d add two more runs on RBI singles from Mathis Lannier and Bruce Yawn to pull ahead 3-1.





Statesboro made it 4-1 in the second as Michael Dinello scored on another double steal. Benedictine came back to tie the game in the top of the fourth, scoring three unearned runs thanks to Statesboro walks and an error.





Yawn then capped a 3-for-3 night in the fourth with his second double of the game. Lewis earned the win and went 4 and 2/3 innings allowing five hits and three unearned runs while striking out eight. Logan Wallace pitched a scoreless fifth inning and Jack Lanier earned the save with a scoreless seventh.





The Blue Devils continue their three-game series with Benedictine Thursday in Savannah and wrap things up Friday at Mill Creek at 6:00.





Elsewhere the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets improved to 3-3 as they knocked off Bryan County8-0 Wednesday in Pembroke.





The Jackets got a complete game on the mound from Noah Rogers who allowed only two hits and struck out 12. Kyle Ruarks, Carter Bowman, Brandon Stuart, Cade Harnage and Rhett Morgan all had two hits apiece.





Next up for SEB is a home date with ECI Thursday at 5:30 p.m.