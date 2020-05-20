SEB's Janard Mike off to collegiate ranks

Area public schools held graduation ceremonies this past week, but with schools closed since March many student athletes have put off their college signing.







This week the Southeast Bulloch basketball team saw another of this year’s senior class get an opportunity to continue to play at the next level. On Monday Janard Mike signed with Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, N.C.





“I did a lot of research before deciding to make Johnson and Wales University my new home,” Mike said. “After taking a virtual visit, I felt like Coach Larkin and JWU was going to be the perfect fit.





“There’s a lot of individuals I’m thankful for. Too many to name, but first of all I want to thank my momma, Shanekia Jones, for everything she’s done for me. I also want to thank my family, friends, coaches, trainers, and anyone else for the role they played during my journey.





“I’m excited to get to Charlotte to start a new journey in my career. I’m also excited to start living in the real world.”





This makes the second signing for first year Yellow Jacket head coach Matt Kuykendall, who has had the opportunity to coach Mike, as well as fellow signee Jordyn Bradford.





“It has been an honor to watch Janard grow as a student athlete and man over the last two years,” Kuykendall said. “Janard made a decision this past offseason to improve every area of his game on the court and put himself in a position academically to attend a four year university. He did both, ultimately leading our program in multiple categories.”





“Janard earned second team all-region honors, and represented Southeast Bulloch High School with dignity and pride. He has chosen a great school to continue his basketball pursuits, while getting a great education. I am so proud of Janard, and I cannot wait to watch his journey continue.”