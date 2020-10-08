SEB Softball drops heartbreaker

The Southeast Bulloch softball team has only gotten to play 13 games this season. Wednesday the Jackets held senior night in their regular season finale against ECI. Southeast Bulloch got a great pitching performance from Alana Barnard, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Bulldogs 2-1.







The Bulldogs came in with an impressive record of 18-6, and had their ace Charla Clifton on the mound who battled toe to toe with Barbard the entire game. Clifton had five strikeouts and allowed only five hits, Barnard countered with 14 strikeouts, and had 10 in a row at one time.





The issue Barnard was faced with was costly errors. The Jackets had errors to lead off the first and second inning that both led to ECI runs. Trailing 2-0 the Jackets came back in the bottom of the 7th.





Makinley Fields led off with a double to the fence in center. Megan Lee walked, the two moved over on a fielder’s choice, and then came home a ground out by Victoria Barton. That’s the way the game would end as a pop up ended the game.





Being a non-region game the outcome really didn’t affect anything, but Jacket head coach Aimee Civalier was glad they got to play a tough team to end the season, and prepare them for the postseason.





“ECI is a very good softball team, and that’s the kind of team we needed to play,” said Civalier. “I think we had some issues today that we need to address before the region tournament and the state. When we get a great performance on the mound like we did today by Alana we have to play better defensively. Offensively we have to be able to put the ball in play better, and bring runners home.”





The Jackets were forced to try and find replacements for games against every team in their region. The Savannah schools decided to only play within their school district, and Liberty County cancelled both games with SEB. The region tournament begins next week, and all Savannah schools and Liberty have asked to be a part of the tournament, and will according to Civalier.





The good news is the Jackets have a bye into the championship game, so the worst they could finish would be second in the region. The championship game is tentatively set for a Wednesday doubleheader at 4:00 and 6:00 with the “if” game set for Thursday at 4:00.



