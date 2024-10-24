SEB hoping to get back into groove with big region game at Long Co.

It might finally be back to normal for Southeast Bulloch following a major schedule disruption caused by Hurricane Helene as the Yellow Jackets will have a full week of practice and then a game on Friday night.

The game, however, will be anything but normal as it’s a clash of two of the top teams in Region 3-AAA and a key matchup for the Yellow Jackets as they face a formidable Long County team.

Southeast Bulloch (5-2, 4-2) currently sits in fourth place in region play, while Long County (6-1, 5-1) is in third. Both teams need a win to solidify their playoff chances and to remain in contention for a home state playoff matchup.

Yellow Jackets’ Head Coach Jared Zito acknowledged the importance of this game for SEB while also trying to not treat it as more important than any other game on the schedule.

“We try not to put more importance on one game, especially a region game. Our kids understand the importance of a win and how that can impact seeding going into the final two weeks of the season,” he said.

Long County is coming off a one point loss to Jenkins on Friday night, ending their bid for an undefeated season. The Blue Tide are led by a stout defense that hasn’t given up more than 18 points a game all season and a running game that averages nearly 40 carries and more than 200 yards per game.

“They’re well coached. They play really hard and physically,” said Zito. “They’re playing really good football. They’re going to try to run the ball but their style isn’t exactly how we do things.”

Zito said Long County runs a Power-T formation with two tight ends and three running back in the backfield.

“The plays aren’t unconventional. It’s just the formation and finding where everyone fits. They’re going to try to outnumber you,” he said.

The Yellow Jackets, meanwhile, were off this past Friday, which was needed following a game the previous Friday and another game that next Tuesday necessitated by the hurricane. Southeast Bulloch split those two games, falling to Jenkins before rebounding with a 28-19 win over Liberty County.

The key to success for SEB continues to be their running game, with juniors Colby Smith and Jayden Murphy combining for nearly 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games.

The running game opens up passing opportunities for sophomore Rhett Morgan, who is averaging more than 15 yards per completion on the year to go with his four touchdown passes on the season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Ludowici.