SEB hits road to take on Jenkins in key region match-up

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets bounced back nicely after a disappointing 10-7 region loss at Liberty County as they went on the road last Thursday and beat down the Groves Rebels by a score of 55-15. The Jackets are now 4-3 overall and 4-2 in region play with a key matchup at No. 6 ranked Jenkins Friday.

Head coach Jared Zito likes the way the team responded to a tough loss and is ready for an important game Friday.

“I love the way we responded after a frustrating loss,” Zito said. “Our guys came out against Groves and played really fast. They were confident and having fun which was the message we preached earlier that week. We also got another chance to play our younger guys for a full half of football and that will pay dividends down the road either this year or over the next few years.”

The Jackets will be playing their third-straight road game and are currently clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot as they go up against the Jenkins Warriors Friday. Jenkins is currently on top of the region standings with a perfect 5-0 record, which includes a 45-7 win over Liberty and a 41-33 victory over Calvary.

Jenkins is led by senior running back Ryan Scott, who is averaging just under 100 yards per game. Senior quarterback Demetrius Holloway has thrown for 891 yards and nine touchdowns including seven to Jaylon Elliot who is averaging nearly 80 yards receiving per game.

“I think our team feels they can win this game,” Zito said. “I think the way we played against Calvary shows them we belong. Jenkins is big up front and have some really good skill position kids. We have to do a great job of playing with leverage and tackling in space.

"On offense, we have to grind it out and take care of the ball. We need to stay in front of the chains and try and dictate the game. If we can keep it close in the fourth quarter, I think we have a great chance at winning.”

Southeast Bulloch and Jenkins are set for a 7:30 start Friday night in Savannah.