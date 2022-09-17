SEB Football picks up first win of season

For the first time this season, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets have entered the win column as they took down the Tattnall County Warriors, 23-9. Running back Kyon Taylor starred for the Yellow Jackets, rushing for 172 yards and a touchdown.







“Kyon’s got great vision, great ability to start and stop, very explosive,” said head coach Jared Zito. “I’m trying to really challenge him on some things and he’s rose to the occasion.”





While Taylor carried the load for the Yellow Jackets, freshman Jabarri Nunnally also had a productive game. The 5’10” freshman rushed for ENTER yards and a score to compliment his companion in the backfield.





While quarterback Gage Digiovanni was held in check for most of the night, he did connect with Taylor on a nearly 50-yard completion early in the third quarter. The senior signal caller also connected with Nunnally for a big reception in the first half.





Defensively, the Yellow Jackets played by far their most effective game of the season. The Warriors were held to less than 200 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times, which led to two Yellow Jacket scores.





“They had several key stops,” said Zito. “We missed opportunities to really put the game away and they just kept coming up with stop after stop. To be really good with our eyes and stay disciplined, I was really proud of them.”





The win was much needed for the Yellow Jackets, who had not won a football game since November’s playoff win against Long County. It snaps the program’s longest losing streak since losing three consecutive games in 2019.





“It’s been a tough road, a tough start to the season, played some tough people, had some injuries, weren’t playing well,” said Zito. “Just happy for these guys. They put so much time and effort in. They earned this and they need to enjoy it.”





The Yellow Jackets have just one more non-region game left on the schedule—at Hephzibah on Friday—before they dive in to region play when they host Islands in two weeks.





“It feels good to win and hopefully that’s a motivator,” said Zito. “It’s a great morale builder for everybody, right? Coaches, players, administrators, teachers, community members, everybody loves to win.”





“I think you start to build a little confidence,” continued Zito. “When you win ballgames, you get confident in what you’re doing. Hopefully that means you start to do it even better.”

Zito smiled as he gave one last line to the media: “The best prescription there is to illness is called a victory.”



