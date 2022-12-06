SEB Flag Football headed back to state title game

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow came back from their first deficit in nearly two months as they knocked off previously unbeaten Loganville 14-7 Monday in Flowery Branch to advance to the state championship game Thursday in Atlanta.







“What an exciting game it was a real dog fight,” said head coach Marci Cochran. “We got off to a little slow start but we really turned it on offense and defense and now we are going back to the state championship and I am so proud of what these girls have accomplished.”





The Jackets have not had a first half deficit the entire season but were taking on an explosive Loganville team who came in averaging over 27 points per game in the state playoffs including handing Long County a 27-7 loss in the quarterfinals. Monday afternoon the Red Devils scored on their initial drive to put the Jackets on their heels as they trailed 7-0.





“We watched tape of them but seeing what they did on offense took us a little by surprise,” said Cochran. “We practiced against what they do but it just took us a little bit to catch up to it. They are a really good team and there’s a reason they came into this game undefeated.”





The two teams traded possessions and then the SEB offense was able to respond late in the half as they drove down the field behind quarterback Ansleigh Littles who hit Addie Hood for a couple first down passes. Kaylee Haas broke a 12-yard run and then Littles found a streaking Delaine Thames down the sidelines for a touchdown. The one-point conversion from Littles to Alex Odom tied the game at 7-7 which would carry into halftime.





The Jackets came out in the second half and moved down to the Red Devil 30-yard line, but the drive stalled forcing the Jackets into a fourth and 10 situation. Coach Cochran elected to go for it and Littles hit Alex Odom who made a tremendous leaping catch in traffic for a first down.





“We just felt at that point we were too close to not go for it,” said Cochran. “We needed a little momentum and we felt like if nothing else maybe we throw it and they get an interception deep in their own territory. Ansleigh made a good throw and Alex really made a great catch with defenders all around her.”





Kaylee Haas would then score on a 10-yard touchdown run. Littles then found Odom for the one-point conversion as the Jackets took a 14-7 lead. From there the Jackets turned things over to their defense.





The Southeast Bulloch defense would come through with five interceptions and four of them in the second half. Odom came through with the first two picks, Addie Hood had the next one and then with less than a minute to go Delanie Thames came up with what proved to be the game clinching interception.





“We have counted on our defense all season long,” said Cochran. “I don’t think we have had five interceptions in a game let alone four in one half. We were really locked in and once we settled in, I think we started to get in their heads and were so confident.”





With the victory Southeast Bulloch moves on to the state championship game which will take place Thursday at 11:00 a.m. against Harris County at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, better known as the old Turner Field.