SEB flag football champs get their rings

The Brooklet community honored the Southeast Bulloch High School Flag Football team with a ring ceremony Thursday evening for their 39 straight wins on the road to back-to-back state championships.

Despite the ceremony being moved from Downtown Brooklet to the school's gym, heavy rains didn't damper the mood as the players received their championship rings, an invitation to feature their autographs at the Brooklet City Hall by mayor Joe Grooms, III, and were named collectively as the Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade Grand Marshall.

Southeast Bulloch High School flag football star Delaney Thames receives her second championship ring from coach Marci Cochran, far left, during Thursday's ceremonies. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



In December 2022, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets put their names forever in the history books as the first team in Georgia to win back-to-back titles in flag football as they defeated Harris County 13-0 in Atlanta at Center Park Stadium.



