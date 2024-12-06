SEB flag football advances to state quarterfinals with a pair of wins

Coming off their first loss in school history, Southeast Bulloch flag football coach Marci Cochran wasn’t sure how the team would respond as they opened up the state playoffs Thursday in Brooklet. They answered by outscoring Wheeler County and Miller Grove by a combined 61-6, beating Wheeler Co. 27-6 and then taking down Miller Grove 34-0 in advancing to the state quarterfinals.

“You never want to lose, but every now and then it really lights a fire under a team and you could see that tonight,” Cochran said. “They brought the intensity and when you do that good things happen so it was a great night.”

Southeast Bulloch's Paige Nelson reaches across the goal line in the first quarter for the first of four touchdowns against Wheeler County on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Yellow Jackets won 27-6 to advance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Losing key seniors and having to replace over half of the offense Cochran was concerned how the newcomers would do in their first state games. Led by first-year quarterback Emma Cate Barron who threw for two scores, the offense put up over 60 points in the two games which included six touchdowns from Paige Nelson in her first year starting.

“I am super proud of Emma Kate tonight she really only made one mistake,” Cochran said. “Paige is little and feisty. We ask her to do the dirty work near the goal and dive into the end zone with only a mouthpiece. When you are tough enough to so that and actually ask for the ball you know you have a tough player.”

Southeast Bulloch's Kelsey Johnson, right, gets a diving flag pull against Miller Grove quarterback Chinai Benjermen on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

As well as the offense played in both games Cochran was even more impressed with the defense who allowed only one score which came after an interception. Nelson led the was with 13 flag pulls while senior Jadyn Williams had for flag pulls for loss in the second game.

“The one thing that worried us about these teams is how athletic they were at all positions,” Cochran said. “Our defense hung right with them. Good things happen when you don’t miss flag pulls. We especially played well on defense against Miller Grove.”

Up next the Jackets will face off against Harris County. The two teams last met in the state championship in 2022 with the Jackets prevailing, 13-0. This year the Tigers are 20-4 and are coming off a 12-6 win over Hebron Christian. Cochran knows the Jackets will have their hands full but is happy this game is in Brooklet.

“We haven’t had to be on the road for a playoff game in three years,” Cochran said. “I feel like we have some of the nest fans in the state and they come out and cheer us on. It is a huge home field advantage and not having to get on a bus and make a long trip is another advantage.”

Southeast Bulloch and Harris County are scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. at Fred Shaver Field.

Southeast Bulloch receiver Hali Long hauls in a pass from quarterback Emma Cate Barron for a big gain in the second quarter against Wheeler County on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch quarterback Emma Cate Barron beats Wheeler County defender Esmeralda Ramirez to the end zone for an extra point conversion on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch Chloe Cochrane, left, is mobbed by Kayla Adams and other teammates after avoiding multiple Miller Grove defenders to score in their second of two playoff games on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch's Kristiana Tisby, left, chases down Wheeler County quarterback Mackenzie Johnson during the third quarter on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch's Jaydn Williams, center, leads the Yellow Jackets into battle against Miller Grove on Thursday, Dec. 5. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff









