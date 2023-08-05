Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket softball team is coming off another impressive run in the state playoffs, but lost some key seniors from last season.

This year, head coach Aimee Civalier is counting on some youngsters along with senior leaders with experience like infielder Hollee Wise to help the Jackets make another run into the state playoffs.

“Hollee is our only returning senior and we have a really young team,” said Civalier “We have one other senior that is a transfer, with three juniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. We are relying on Hollee for her strong leadership and guidance which she has done an excellent job. She is our starting first baseman and a power hitter that will bat in the middle of the lineup.”

“I’m excited to see our young team grow together and play for each other,” Wise said. “I’ve been working on short hops and covering both bunts and foul territory. I feel I bring lots of heart and I keep the team together. I try to be a leader on and off the field and I think that the team has come together and is bonding better than my three previous years. We are more talkative and like one big family. I’m excited to see where this team takes us this season. My number one goal is to better the team with my God-given abilities.”