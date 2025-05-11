Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girl’s tennis team has advanced to the State Class AAA Final Four for the second straight year.

This week the Jackets will be looking for their first state title and head coach Tom Liu will be counting on junior Addie Smith to try and help accomplish that goal as they travel to Bainbridge.

“As Addie’s coach, I’ve watched her grow into one of the most dependable and impactful players on our team,” Liu said. “She’s played a pivotal role at second doubles which is a spot that often determines the momentum or outcome of a match. That kind of pressure isn’t easy, but Addie has fully embraced it.

“Her confidence on court has come a long way, and she plays with a calm focus that helps settle both her partner and the team.”

“I think this season has been very fun and successful as our team has played very well together,” Smith said “My teammates are all very supportive and committed to our team which makes the sport so easy to enjoy. Something I’ve learned from last year is how important it is to have a positive mindset.

“It’s easy to get discouraged when playing tennis, but I’ve learned that every point matters. I’m super excited about the possibility of our team winning state and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.”