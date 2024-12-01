Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Lady Blue Devils are coming off their first win of the season and are trying to get some chemistry built with a new team as they approach region play in just over a month.

One player coach Marty Holder is expecting big things from this season is senior forward Gerziya Haggray.

“Gerziya has grown and developed into an amazing student athlete,” Holder said. “She has been focused since the off-season and has been off to a great start this season. Gerziya has become more vocal in practice which has helped us tremendous o"n defense.

Ziya has had to wear numerous hats already but she doesn't complain and she gets the job done. Ziya stays positive and is constantly motivating her teammates. She has been with this program for three seasons already and we are expecting big things out of her for her senior season.”

“My goals for this season is to lead my team and keep everyone motivated during hard times,” Haggray said. “When it comes to personal goals I want to accomplish getting first team all-region for this season. In the off season I have put time in the gym with my coaches working on ball handling, shooting, and attacking the basket.

"Having open gyms allowed me to put what I learned into a game situation. It showed me what I improved on and what needed more work."



