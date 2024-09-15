Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devil volleyball team is looking to make another run to the state playoffs.

This year coach Bob Massee says he may have his most talented team and despite an 8-8 overall record and 2-4 region mark, he is encouraged by what he has seen this year. One player who has stepped up on and off the court is senior outside hitter Lindsay Johnson who is another multi-sport athletes excelling in both volleyball and basketball.

“Lindsay is a senior outside hitter who brings a ton of energy from the sidelines and when she’s on the court,” Massee said. “She always has a smile is and is an amazing team first kid. Lindsay has been a four-year player for SHS as well as playing two years on the varsity team and we are lucky to have her.”

“I feel like we’re growing and bonding well as a team,” Johnson said. “Overall, with our coaching staff and our region, this is going be a tough year, but I believe that we will pull through.”