Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch football team is currently 4-1 overall and 3-1 in region play.

The Jackets have been having a lot of success this year running the ball, and recently things got even stronger in the backfield as head coach Jared Zito moved linebacker Jayden Murphy to the offensive backfield where he responded with a 168-yard performance against Windsor Forest.

“Jayden has done a good job for us on defense, but I felt like he could really add a dimension to our running attack,” said SEB coach Jared Zito. “Now that he has a grasp of what we are doing offensively he’s doing great.

"He is a big strong physical player and he has just enough of a stride on him to outrun people. He has done a great job recently with ball security and when he has had any mental errors he has come right up to be when he is coming off the field and told me exactly what he did wrong. He owned it and then moved on and that shows character.”

“It is fun to be able to get some more carries on offense,” Murphy said. “I enjoy running the ball but I couldn’t be successful if it wasn’t for the holes our offensive line opens up.

"They have really been doing a good job of getting us room to run. I think we are off to a pretty good start to the season. We just have to be able to keep things going like this through the rest of the season and get a good spit in the playoffs.”