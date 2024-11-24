Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch flag football team is currently 14-0 and ranked first in the state.

The Jackets continue to remain unbeaten since starting flag football and have run that mark to 76-0. One player starting to make a name for herself on the 2024 roster is junior receiver and cornerback Kayla Adams. Adams is currently third on the team in receptions and second on the team in receiving yards with 415 and three touchdowns to go along with nine extra points. On defense she has six interceptions and she ran three of those back for touchdowns.

"In a big region game this past week against Portal and a regular season game with Statesboro, she started both games with pick six,” said coach Marci Cochran. “Kayla has stepped up this year being a full-time starter on both sides of the ball. She is improving every game and has great hands. Her awareness on the field has improved greatly and we are going to depend her to make another run in the state tournament.”

“I think our team is doing well this season,” Adams said. “I feel like we play well together. My role on the team this season is to lead by example and give one hundred percent on the field whether I’m playing defense or offense, and to be the best teammate I can be.”



