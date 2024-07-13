Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro High girls tennis team is coming off an impressive season in which they were runner-up in the region and then went on to advance to the Elite-8 for the first time in over 20 years.

The Blue Devils return most of the players off of last year’s squad as well as some talented newcomers led by freshman Maxine Feltman. Feltman’s older sister Naomi was the No. 1 singles player for head coach Brian Hall who is excited about getting Maxine on the team this year.

“Maxine is a hard worker,” Hall said. “She has a big forehand and is working hard to make her backhand a weapon. She has played really well this summer and we are looking forward to her coming in and making our team stronger.”

“This summer has been very fun and tennis filled,” Feltman said. “I went to a tennis camp and have played in a lot of tournaments. I am looking forward to high school tennis so I can have a season with my sister and continue to improve.”