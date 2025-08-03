Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Coming off an appearance in the state quarterfinals, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets football team is hoping to make another deep run this season.

The Jackets open the year at Statesboro High Aug. 15 and head coach Jared Zito is looking toward seniors like Kameron Miller for leadership, as well as physical play on the field.

“Kam is a returner senior starter and has really improved his athleticism and ability run this off-season,” Zito said. “We are looking forward to him having a great senior year as a player and leader of our team.”

“The summer has gone great by just trying to get better mentally and physically, by running though the line or finishing that last rep,” Miller said. “My role is to be the leader any way I can. That may be by helping the defensive line when we make a mistake on a play or helping the freshmen who are struggling with what to do.

“This season we’re proving that we’re not one hit wonders and that we can make it back and even further in the playoffs. I believe we can because we’re building tradition.”